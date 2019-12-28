Russia Deputy Defense Minister Expecting Foreign Information Attack on Military Leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Some foreign countries are preparing an information campaign to discredit the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov told the military's official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

"Today, we have reliable information that some countries are involved in coordinated activities via particular media to discredit the Russian government agencies, politicians, public figures and journalists. At the same time, we are expecting soon an intensification of information pressure on the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces at all levels," Tsalikov said.

He added that the information attack would be aimed at undermining the Russian society's confidence in the Armed Forces' combat readiness as well as discrediting the efforts on boosting the capabilities of the Russian army.