Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Believes US' Anti-China Sentiment To Affect Int'l Relations

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:08 PM

The dramatic upsurge in anti-China sentiment, which can be currently seen in the United States, will have a certain impact on the further development of international relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The dramatic upsurge in anti-China sentiment, which can be currently seen in the United States, will have a certain impact on the further development of international relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

The US government has been recently accusing China, where COVID-19 originated, of failing to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, of concealing facts, and of failing to react timely. China has repeatedly stressed that it pursues a transparent and responsible policy from the very beginning of the outbreak.

"Pressure on a whole range of governments, which Washington is for some reason displeased with, continues. We witness a dramatic upsurge in anti-China sentiment which leads to the creation of new problems in the international relations," Ryabkov said at an online lecture for the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Foundation.

"This is a serious matter, which we will all have to study in the upcoming period, and also to evaluate its consequences," the deputy foreign minister added.

