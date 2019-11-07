UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Slams New US Sanctions Against Iranian Officials As Illegal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Slams New US Sanctions Against Iranian Officials as Illegal

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has slammed the US Treasury's new unilateral sanctions against Iranian officials and politicians as illegal, stressing that this contradicts the international law standards.

On Monday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on nine Iranian individuals, including the son of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Justice Ebrahim Raisi and others.

"The decision of the administration to pursue the maximum pressure policy ... against Iran certainly does not envision either easing the sanction regime or presenting any alternatives to what we see after the United States' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

It is our profound conviction that unilateral sanctions, used as a foreign policy tool, are illegal, this does not comply with the international law standards, this is an instrument for imposing own will or, in fact, dictate, and other manifestations of the hegemonic policy, which is related to Iran and other regions across the world," Ryabkov told Russian journalists during his working visit to Israel.

According to Ryabkov, although the US can see that the sanctions do not bring the "desired result," it continues to firmly stick to the chosen policy. The official also voiced the belief that Washington's sanction policy would not bring it any success in the global arena.

Related Topics

World Israel Iran Russia Washington Visit United States From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 November 2019

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

11 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.