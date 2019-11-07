Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Slams New US Sanctions Against Iranian Officials as Illegal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has slammed the US Treasury's new unilateral sanctions against Iranian officials and politicians as illegal, stressing that this contradicts the international law standards.

On Monday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on nine Iranian individuals, including the son of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Justice Ebrahim Raisi and others.

"The decision of the administration to pursue the maximum pressure policy ... against Iran certainly does not envision either easing the sanction regime or presenting any alternatives to what we see after the United States' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

It is our profound conviction that unilateral sanctions, used as a foreign policy tool, are illegal, this does not comply with the international law standards, this is an instrument for imposing own will or, in fact, dictate, and other manifestations of the hegemonic policy, which is related to Iran and other regions across the world," Ryabkov told Russian journalists during his working visit to Israel.

According to Ryabkov, although the US can see that the sanctions do not bring the "desired result," it continues to firmly stick to the chosen policy. The official also voiced the belief that Washington's sanction policy would not bring it any success in the global arena.