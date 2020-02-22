UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Describes In OSCE PA Pressure On Sputnik Estonia As Human Rights' Breach - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:50 AM

Russia Describes in OSCE PA Pressure on Sputnik Estonia as Human Rights' Breach - Lawmaker

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) told the organization that Tallinn's pressure on Sputnik Estonia was a blatant violation of human rights, Deputy Speaker of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament Pyotr Tolstoy told reporters.

From Thursday-Friday, the Austrian capital of Vienna hosted the 19th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, with Tolstoy having headed the Russian delegation.

"We have informed our colleagues in the Assembly about this position and will further insist on putting an end to the blatant violations of human rights that are taking place in Estonia.

Otherwise, we will put an end to them ourselves," Tolstoy said on late Friday.

Employees of Sputnik Estonia were forced to terminate their contracts starting from January 1, after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from Estonian police, which cited the 2014 EU sanctions, imposed on Dmitry Kiselev ” the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency ” as the grounds for prosecution. However, the outlet itself has not appeared in any sanctions lists.

Commenting on the situation around Sputnik Estonia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would do everything possible to help Sputnik operate in foreign countries.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Jail Vienna Tallinn Vladimir Putin Estonia Chamber January From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

3 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

3 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

3 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

3 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.