Russia Describes Issuance of Passports to Donbas People as Forced Humanitarian Action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Granting Russian citizenship to Donbas residents is a forced measure out of humanitarian considerations caused by Ukraine's refusal to end the blockade of its eastern region as prescribed in the Minsk Agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We have said repeatedly that the issuance of Russian citizenship to Donbas residents is a forced humanitarian measure amid Kiev's social, economic and transport blockade of the region, which it has to lift in line with the Minsk Agreements. Because of Kiev's refusal to do so, the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk have had their rights violated for already seven years," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Russia's humanitarian gesture is a direct consequence of Ukraine's non-implementation of its obligations under the Minsk Agreements," she reiterated.