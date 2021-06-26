UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Describes Issuance Of Passports To Donbas People As Forced Humanitarian Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia Describes Issuance of Passports to Donbas People as Forced Humanitarian Action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Granting Russian citizenship to Donbas residents is a forced measure out of humanitarian considerations caused by Ukraine's refusal to end the blockade of its eastern region as prescribed in the Minsk Agreements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We have said repeatedly that the issuance of Russian citizenship to Donbas residents is a forced humanitarian measure amid Kiev's social, economic and transport blockade of the region, which it has to lift in line with the Minsk Agreements. Because of Kiev's refusal to do so, the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk have had their rights violated for already seven years," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Russia's humanitarian gesture is a direct consequence of Ukraine's non-implementation of its obligations under the Minsk Agreements," she reiterated.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Citizenship

Recent Stories

Leading Belgian-Lebanese manufacturer to double pr ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Mueller declares himself fit for England ..

10 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain

12 minutes ago

Ehsaas Survey 95% complete nationwide, registratio ..

12 minutes ago

Ganges exposes India's Covid graves

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs to hear adjudication cases in Suk ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.