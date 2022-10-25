Russia Designates Iran, Pakistan as Visa Processing Posts for Afghanis

Russian diplomatic missions in Iran and Pakistan will be issuing visas to Afghan citizens wishing to travel to Russia, the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Russian diplomatic missions in Iran and Pakistan will be issuing visas to Afghan citizens wishing to travel to Russia, the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan said on Tuesday.

"After the temporary suspension of visits to the consulate office at the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan, a decision was made to allow diplomatic missions in Iran and Pakistan to issue Afghan nationals with visas," it said on social media.

The embassy in Kabul suspended consular services after an explosion near the building killed two embassy staffers on September 5.

Russia said it was in contact with Afghan security forces investigating the blast. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he hoped Afghanistan would bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible.