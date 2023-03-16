Russia Designates Ukrainian Paramilitary Group 'Freedom of Russia Legion' as Terrorist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Russian Supreme Court on Thursday designated the Ukrainian army's so-called Freedom of Russia Legion, allegedly composed of Russian and Belarusian defectors, as a terrorist organization banned in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court room.

"To satisfy the administrative suit of the Prosecutor General's Office; to recognize the Ukrainian paramilitary association Freedom of Russia Legion as a terrorist organization and to ban its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation," a judge said.

All members of the designated group face criminal liability in Russia for organizing a terrorist community and participating in it, crimes punishable by 10 years for ordinary participants and from 15 to 20 years for organizers.

At the same time, the law exempts from punishment persons who have not committed other crimes, have voluntarily left the organization, and have reported this to law enforcement agencies.

The prosecution noted that the Legion was created in Ukraine "with the aim of undermining the foundations of constitutional Russia, overthrowing the government in the country, including through terrorist attacks." The organization reportedly recruits volunteers among Russians and Belarusians.