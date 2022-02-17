Russia Desires to Seek Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis - Italian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia has a desire to seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia, represented by Lavrov, stressed its readiness to discuss and seek ways out of this crisis. I heard the same statements from my colleague (Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro) Kuleba in Kiev. Accordingly, we can see that there is a desire to continue to look for a diplomatic solution," Di Maio told a press conference.