Russia 'Destined' to Cooperate With US in Fight Against Terrorism - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia is destined to cooperate with the United States in the fight against terrorism, and it is ready for such cooperation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"We are destined to cooperate in the fight against terrorism. This is the main threat to the security of the United States and Russia," the ambassador said during the Big Game show on Russia's Channel One.