Russia Destroyed 59 M-777 Howitzers, 14 HIMARS in Ukraine Since Early 2023 - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russia has destroyed in Ukraine since the beginning of the year some 59 M777 howitzers, 13 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 14 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 30 self-propelled guns from Poland, Germany, France and the Czech Republic, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

