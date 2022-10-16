Russia Destroyed 6,700 Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, MLRS Since February - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Russian troops have destroyed 6,700 units of Ukrainian armored combat vehicles and vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) since February 24, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In total, 323 airplanes, 161 helicopters, 2,247 unmanned aerial vehicles, 380 air defense missile systems, 5,830 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 870 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,480 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,595 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation," the ministry said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.