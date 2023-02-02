Russia Destroys 2 US Missile Launchers in DPR, Including 1 HIMARS - Defense Ministry

Russian aviation and artillery have destroyed two US missile launchers near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian aviation and artillery have destroyed two US missile launchers near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"US-made M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) missile launchers were destroyed near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.

The ministry noted that operational-tactical aviation, missile and artillery troops of the Russian armed forces hit a total of 78 artillery units at firing positions, as well as manpower and military equipment in 105 areas.

Three missile and artillery weapon depots of the Ukrainian military in the areas of Malynivka and Avdiivka in the DPR and Druzhelyubivka in the Zaporizhzhia region were also struck, the ministry added.