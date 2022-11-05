UrduPoint.com

Russia Destroys 5 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Greece Sent To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Russia Destroys 5 Infantry Fighting Vehicles Greece Sent to Ukraine - Reports

The Russian military destroyed five Greek BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles immediately after they were handed over to Ukraine, Greek media reported on Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Russian military destroyed five Greek BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles immediately after they were handed over to Ukraine, Greek media reported on Saturday.

The vehicles were destroyed on October 28, when the Russian army repelled an offensive of Ukrainian troops in Berestove in Kharkiv region, the iskra.gr news portal said. In addition to five BMPs, 150 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, while one tank, four armored personnel carriers, and nine pickup trucks were destroyed, according to the report.

Two of the Greek multiple rocket launcher systems RM-70, operating mainly in the Kherson region, were also destroyed, the news portal said.

The pronews.gr news portal added that one of the BMPs was still bearing the emblem of the Greek armed forces.

A retired military official told the portal that the military had struggled to secure supplies of spare parts until the decision to hand BMPs over to Ukraine was made.

"We made superhuman efforts to keep them in perfect working condition so that they (government) could give them to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy for free. We did not have car batteries, but we did everything to keep them in working conditions, but before the BMPs were taken from the troops and sent to Ukraine, two vehicles with batteries magically appeared and all the old batteries were replaced," the military source was quoted as saying by pronews.gr.

In May, the Greek Defense Ministry said that Athens would supply Russian-made BMP-1s to Ukraine in exchange for German Marders. Initially, the deal reportedly included about 122 units of BMP-1s. However, in June, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens would deliver a "relatively small" number of armored military equipment.

On September 16, the Greek Defense Ministry said that Greece would send 40 BMP-1s to Ukraine, receiving in return the same number of German armored vehicles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Exchange Ukraine Russia German Vehicles Car Athens Same Kherson Kharkiv Greece Tank May June September October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Sanjrani announces to form parliamentary committee ..

Sanjrani announces to form parliamentary committee to examine Swati's video leak ..

3 minutes ago
 U-19 four day match: Pakistan's position strong ag ..

U-19 four day match: Pakistan's position strong against Bangladesh

3 minutes ago
 World Science Day for Peace and Development to be ..

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked on Nov 10

3 minutes ago
 Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Rus ..

Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested - Poli ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year ..

PTI government bankrupted KP during its nine-year rule: Murtaza Abbassi

39 minutes ago
 Mehmood taking measures for improvements in commun ..

Mehmood taking measures for improvements in communication ministry

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.