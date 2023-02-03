UrduPoint.com

Russia Destroys First Western-Supplied NASAMS In Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Russia Destroys First Western-Supplied NASAMS in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

The Russian military destroyed the first NASAMS supplied by the West in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Russian military destroyed the first NASAMS supplied by the West in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"One launching ramp for Tochka-U tactical missiles, and one Norwegian-manufactured NASAMS air defense missile system have been destroyed near (the city of) Krasnoarmeysk (Krasnoarmiisk, Pokrovsk) (Donetsk People's Republic)," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the tactical aviation, missile and artillery troops of the Russian armed forces also "neutralised 86 AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas."

In addition, the Russian military destroyed an Acacia self-propelled howitzer and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launchers, as well as a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, near the Kherson region.

Three Ukrainian military ammunition depots near the settlements of Kozatske, Mykolaivka and Mykhailivka were also hit, according to the statement.

In November, the Pentagon confirmed that the first two NASAMS complexes had been delivered to Ukraine, and Ukrainian military had completed training on their use in Europe. In January, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the purchase of one more system from the US to boost Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

NASAMS is a mid-range air defense system designed and manufactured jointly by the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace company and Raytheon from the United States. The system was designed to identify, engage and destroy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as to protect mass population centers against air-to-surface threats.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Russia Europe Pentagon Company Vehicles Pokrovsk Krasnoarmeysk Kherson Donetsk United States January November From

Recent Stories

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln ..

EU 10th Sanction Against Russia to Amount $10.8Bln, Target Drone Technology- Von ..

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interf ..

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East H ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

PTI leaves KP people in lurch: PM's aide

13 minutes ago
 US Official to Visit South Korea, Philippines to D ..

US Official to Visit South Korea, Philippines to Discuss Cybersecurity - State D ..

10 minutes ago
 US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled G ..

US Demands Turkey Stop Flow of Export-Controlled Goods to Russia - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approves SAU's ..

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) approves SAU's BE degree programme

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.