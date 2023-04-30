Russia Destroys Up to 200 Tonnes of Ukrainian Ammunition in DPR - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The Russian forces have destroyed a railway echelon with up to 200 tonnes of Ukrainian munitions in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of a strike on an echelon at a railway station near the town of Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People's Republic, up to 200 tonnes of AFU's (armed forces of Ukraine) ammunition were destroyed," the ministry said.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev. Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev.