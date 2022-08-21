UrduPoint.com

Russia Destroys Warehouse Of HIMARS Missiles Near Odesa - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia Destroys Warehouse of HIMARS Missiles Near Odesa - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The Russian navy has destroyed a warehouse of missiles for US High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in the Odesa Region using Kalibr missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"High-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles have destroyed an ammunition depot with missiles for US HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and Western-made anti-aircraft systems near the village of Maiorske, Odesa Region," the ministry told reporters.

In addition, a strike by operational-tactical aviation of the Russian aerospace forces in the Hulyaipole area of the Zaporizhzhia Region has destroyed a fuel depot of the 102nd territorial defense brigade, which stored over 100 tonnes of diesel fuel for military equipment, the ministry said.

