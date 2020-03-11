Russia Detains 4 Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Terror Group in Crimea - FSB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian security services have busted a cell of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terror group (banned in Russia) in Crimea and detained four of its members, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"Members of the terrorist cell were engaged in unconstitutional activities in pursuit of the concept of creating a so-called worldwide caliphate, destroying the institutions of secular society and overthrowing the current government by force," the FSB said.

According to the security services, the cell used to convene covert meetings to propagate their ideology among local Muslims and recruit them. During the searches, large amounts of banned literature were seized.