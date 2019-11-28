Russia Detains Another Suspect in Moscow July Rallies Case - Investigators

Sergei Surovtsev, who is suspected of using force against a member of the Russian National Guard during the riots in Moscow on July 27, has been detained as part of a criminal probe into the unrest, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Sergei Surovtsev, who is suspected of using force against a member of the Russian National Guard during the riots in Moscow on July 27, has been detained as part of a criminal probe into the unrest, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"A video analysis from surveillance cameras and witness testimonies allowed the investigation to determine another person involved [in the unauthorized rallies in Moscow]. It turned out to be a 30-year-old Sergei Surovtsev. On July 27, he was on Tverskaya Street in Moscow, he then lifted a section of metal fencing, slammed an member of the Russian Guard, and then tried to block the movement of other law enforcement officers who were maintaining public order," the spokeswoman said.

The investigative committee found out that the suspect then slipped away and hid among the crowd.

Surovtsev's is being accused of using violence against law enforcement. He was eventually detained and questioned, and in the near future he will be charged. Investigators intend to ask the court to have the suspect be put into custody, the spokeswoman added.

Unauthorized rallies took place in the Russian capital this summer after the city's election commission barred several opposition candidates from the September race for Moscow parliament. During three unauthorized rallies, at least 1,700 people were detained, some of them under charges related to mass riots and the use of violence against law enforcement. Several people have received prison sentences, while charges against a number of others have been dropped.