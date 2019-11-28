UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Detains Another Suspect In Moscow July Rallies Case - Investigators

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

Russia Detains Another Suspect in Moscow July Rallies Case - Investigators

Sergei Surovtsev, who is suspected of using force against a member of the Russian National Guard during the riots in Moscow on July 27, has been detained as part of a criminal probe into the unrest, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Sergei Surovtsev, who is suspected of using force against a member of the Russian National Guard during the riots in Moscow on July 27, has been detained as part of a criminal probe into the unrest, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Thursday.

"A video analysis from surveillance cameras and witness testimonies allowed the investigation to determine another person involved [in the unauthorized rallies in Moscow]. It turned out to be a 30-year-old Sergei Surovtsev. On July 27, he was on Tverskaya Street in Moscow, he then lifted a section of metal fencing, slammed an member of the Russian Guard, and then tried to block the movement of other law enforcement officers who were maintaining public order," the spokeswoman said.

The investigative committee found out that the suspect then slipped away and hid among the crowd.

Surovtsev's is being accused of using violence against law enforcement. He was eventually detained and questioned, and in the near future he will be charged. Investigators intend to ask the court to have the suspect be put into custody, the spokeswoman added.

Unauthorized rallies took place in the Russian capital this summer after the city's election commission barred several opposition candidates from the September race for Moscow parliament. During three unauthorized rallies, at least 1,700 people were detained, some of them under charges related to mass riots and the use of violence against law enforcement. Several people have received prison sentences, while charges against a number of others have been dropped.

Related Topics

Riots Moscow Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan July September Criminals From Race Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sports festival of Punjab Motorway police conclude ..

14 minutes ago

Vietnamese Court Sentences 11 People to Death for ..

4 minutes ago

3rd aesthetic surgery workshop from Dec 26

4 minutes ago

Top Turkish Diplomat Accuses France's Macron of Su ..

4 minutes ago

Undemocratic elements try to create undue hype on ..

4 minutes ago

General Bajwa is an honest and upright person, who ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.