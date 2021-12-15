UrduPoint.com

Russia Detains Coal Tycoon Over Deadly Siberia Mine Blast

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:35 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Russian investigators said Wednesday they had detained tycoon Mikhail Fedyayev after a blast at a coal mine in Siberia that killed 51 people last month.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had charged the owner of the SDS-Ugol company and three other people with violating "industrial safety requirements" and "abuse of authority" that led to "grave consequences" at the group's Listvyazhnaya mine.

Fedyayev, 59, is one of Russia's top coal tycoons and is politically well-connected.

SDS-Ugol is one of Russia's largest coal producers, and last year Forbes valued Fedyayev's fortune at $550 million (488 million Euros).

His son Pavel Fedyayev is a senior lawmaker in parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

