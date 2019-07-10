UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Detains Crimean Tatars For Red Square Protest

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Russia detains Crimean Tatars for Red Square protest

Russian police on Wednesday detained seven Crimean Tatars on Red Square as they held up posters protesting against the persecution of the Muslim ethnic group on the peninsula, Russian television reported

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian police on Wednesday detained seven Crimean Tatars on Red Square as they held up posters protesting against the persecution of the Muslim ethnic group on the peninsula, Russian television reported.

The indigenous community has largely opposed Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, and the protest comes on the eve of a Supreme Court hearing for four Crimean Tatars convicted of plotting an uprising.

A group of around 18 men stood in line on the cobbled square holding posters, tv Rain independent channel reported from the scene.

The posters carried photographs of prisoners and slogans such as "End repressions" and "Our children are not terrorists".

Police approached the activists around two minutes after the protest began and ordered them to roll up posters, video posted by Grani.ru news website showed. Some then walked away.

Those detained were taken to a police station in central Moscow, activists said. A Moscow police spokesman said he did not have any information on the detentions.

The new Russian authorities in Crimea have cracked down on the media and national assembly, imprisoning dozens of activists on extremism charges.

The protest came a day before Russia's Supreme Court is due to hold an appeal hearing over the sentencing in December of four Crimean Tatars to up to 17 years in prison for belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir and plotting a violent uprising.

A lawyer representing Crimean Tatars, Emil Kurbedinov, told AFP the men "came out to picket on Red Square against repressions that have gone on 5 years now against Crimean Tatars, against arrests and lengthy prison terms for peaceful people that Russia has labelled terrorists."One of those detained was the father of an imprisoned activist accused of membership of the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, Kurbedinov added. The group wants to establish a pan-Islamic state and is banned in Russia.

The protest was the largest in Moscow in recent years by Crimean Tatars, said the lawyer.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly Protest Supreme Court Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Police Station December Muslim Media TV From

Recent Stories

Hammad Azhar allocated Economic Affairs Division p ..

18 seconds ago

Russia Views India as Top Source of Inbound Touris ..

21 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar message ..

23 seconds ago

Germany's Merkel Says Feeling Fine After Bout of S ..

25 seconds ago

German Cabinet Refuses to Go Into Detail About Mer ..

9 minutes ago

Seven private schools sealed for collecting vacati ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.