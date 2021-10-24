UrduPoint.com

Russia Detains Lithuanian Mayor, 2 Others For Violating Border - Lithuanian Border Guard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The Russian authorities have detained mayor of Klaipeda district Bronius Markauskas and two other citizens of Lithuania for possible violation of the border, the Lithuanian border guard said on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, a boat with three Lithuanian citizens accidentally sailed over to the Russian side," the border guard's spokesman told Lithuanian radio.

Such incidents on the border occur more often in the warm season, when boats and yachts with tourists accidentally cross over from either side, according to the spokesman.

Markauskas has been the mayor of Klaipeda since 2019. Previously, he headed the country's Agriculture Ministry.

