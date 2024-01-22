Open Menu

Russia Detains Man For Plotting Arson Attack On Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Russia detains man for plotting arson attack on army

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Russian security services in Siberia have detained a man accused of allegedly planning arson attacks on military facilities in the Altai republic, news agencies reported on Monday.

Since launching full-scale hostilities in Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has detained a slew of Russians and foreign citizens for allegedly working with Kyiv or planning attacks on army installations.

The local branch of the FSB security services said the Russian suspect -- a resident of the city of Barnaul born in 1979 -- had made contact with a paramilitary group in Russia and agreed to carry out "terrorist" attacks.

It claimed that the man had been planning to attack a Russian defence ministry building with Molotov cocktails, and that the suspect had already pleaded guilty.

Authorities have opened a case against him for "attempting to commit a terrorist act," charges that carry a maximum penalty of two decades in prison.

Russia has sentenced a slew of people for attacking military recruitment centres across the country or for carrying out acts of "sabotage" against military-linked infrastructure.

Separately, the FSB announced to news agencies on Monday they had detained a man in Novokuznetsk in southern Russia for sending money to the Ukrainian military and opened a case into high treason.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Man Novokuznetsk Barnaul Money February

Recent Stories

Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

22 hours ago
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

1 day ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

2 days ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 days ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 days ago

More Stories From World