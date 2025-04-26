Russia Detains Man Suspected Of Killing General: Secret Service
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Russia detained a man suspected of killing a Russian general in a car blast outside Moscow on Ukraine's orders, the FSB secret service said on Saturday.
Moscow had previously accused Kyiv of being behind the blast on Friday which killed senior Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff.
"Ukrainian special services agent Ignat Kuzin, born in 1983, a resident of Ukraine, who planted explosives in a Volkswagen Golf in the city of Balashikha in the Moscow region, killing Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, was detained," the FSB said in a statement.
According to the FSB, Kuzin had rigged the car with a homemade explosive device, which he took from a Ukrainian special service stash in the Moscow region, and the bomb was then detonated remotely from Ukraine.
The suspect, who might be facing a life sentence on terrorism charges, is now being questioned by the officers, Russia's investigative committee said.
Kyiv has not commented on the blast, which bore the hallmarks of previous attacks on military figures and high-profile backers of the Kremlin's offensive over the last three years.
bur/sbk
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From World
-
Syria's Kurds demand 'democratic decentralised' Syria3 seconds ago
-
Buenos Aires farewells native pontiff with tears and calls to action10 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated16 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table19 seconds ago
-
Djokovic crashes to nervous Arnaldi in Madrid opener24 seconds ago
-
Russia detains man suspected of killing general: secret service30 seconds ago
-
ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results -- 2nd update33 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship results38 seconds ago
-
Maresca hails 'nasty' Chelsea as top five bid stays alive1 hour ago
-
Trump says maybe Putin 'doesn't want to stop the war' in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral1 hour ago
-
Pope buried in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica1 hour ago