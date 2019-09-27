UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Detains Over 260 North Korean Fishermen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:23 PM

Russia detains over 260 North Korean fishermen

Russia on Friday said it detained more than 260 North Korean fishermen off its Far Eastern coast for poaching

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday said it detained more than 260 North Korean fishermen off its Far Eastern coast for poaching.

The mass arrests came after Russia detained more than 160 North Korean fishermen in the Sea of Japan last week.

The FSB security service said that it stopped "three schooners and five motorboats with 262 North Koreans onboard, Russian news agencies reported.

The fishermen did not resist arrest and were brought to the Far Eastern port of Nakhodka, it said.

Around 30,000 squid were seized along with illegal fishing equipment from the North Koreans, the security service added.

Last week, the FSB said three Russian coastguards were injured in a clash with a North Korean fishing boat, which it accused of carrying out an "armed attack." Coastal patrols, planes and special forces were used to detain two schooners and 11 motorboats that carried 161 North Koreans.

They were also brought to Nakhodka and the FSB later said that one of the North Koreans injured in the clash died from his wounds.

After the incident Moscow summoned the North Korean charge d'affaires, expressing "serious concern" over the clash.

The Russian coastguard in the Far East frequently detain North Korean fishermen, many of whom use rudimentary wooden boats. Some receive prison sentences.

There are frequent disputes over fishing rights in the Sea of Japan, which is bordered by Japan, Russia and North and South Korea.

In July, North Korea released a Russian fishing boat with a crew of 15 Russians and two South Koreans after it was detained for violating entry regulations.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Moscow Russia Died Nakhodka Japan South Korea North Korea July From

Recent Stories

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

2 seconds ago

Suning completes purchase of Carrefour's China bus ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Lodges Protest With Tokyo for Claiming Sover ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA Advisory body to finalize water share for Rab ..

2 minutes ago

Silent protest against Bangladesh's loud horns spa ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 400 bln spent on oil, gas exploration activitie ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.