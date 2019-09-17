Russia Detains Over 80 N.Korean Citizens, 2 Boats In Sea Of Japan For Poaching - FSB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 09:06 PM
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained two fishing boats and more than 80 citizens of North Korea in the Sea of Japan for poaching, the FSB said in a statement Tuesday
Earlier reports said three servicemen of the FSB border department in the Primorsky Territory had been injured in an attack by the crew of a North Korean schooner in the Sea of Japan on a group of inspectors.
"The unlawful activities of the North Korean poachers identified in [the Sea of Japan, Russia's exclusive economic zone] were stopped. Two fishing boats and more than 80 DPRK citizens were detained," the statement said.