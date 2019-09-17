Russia Detains Over 80 N.Korean Citizens, 2 Boats in Sea of Japan for Poaching - FSB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained two fishing boats and more than 80 citizens of North Korea in the Sea of Japan for poaching, the FSB said in a statement Tuesday.

Earlier reports said three servicemen of the FSB border department in the Primorsky Territory had been injured in an attack by the crew of a North Korean schooner in the Sea of Japan on a group of inspectors.

"The unlawful activities of the North Korean poachers identified in [the Sea of Japan, Russia's exclusive economic zone] were stopped. Two fishing boats and more than 80 DPRK citizens were detained," the statement said.