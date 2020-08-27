Russia detains soldier for spying for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had detained a soldier on suspicion of passing state secrets to the Ukrainian military intelligence service

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had detained a soldier on suspicion of passing state secrets to the Ukrainian military intelligence service.

The soldier belonging to the Russian Strategic Missile Forces was detained in the Siberian city of Barnaul, the FSB said in a statement, adding it has initiated a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of high treason.

If found guilty, the suspect will face a prison term of 12 to 20 years, in accordance with Russian law.