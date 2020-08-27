Russia Detains Soldier on Suspicion of Espionage for Ukraine in Siberia - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A soldier in the Russian Strategic Missile Forces was detained in the Siberian city of Barnaul on suspicion of passing defense secrets to Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.

"A serviceman of the Strategic Missile Forces, who was collecting and sending state secrets to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, was detained in the city of Barnaul," the FSB said.

Under charges of treason, the detainee could face up to 20 years in prison.