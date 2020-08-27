UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Detains Soldier On Suspicion Of Espionage For Ukraine In Siberia - FSB

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia Detains Soldier on Suspicion of Espionage for Ukraine in Siberia - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A soldier in the Russian Strategic Missile Forces was detained  in the Siberian city of Barnaul on suspicion of passing defense secrets to Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday.

"A serviceman of the Strategic Missile Forces, who was collecting and sending state secrets to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, was detained in the city of Barnaul," the FSB said.

Under charges of treason, the detainee could face up to 20 years in prison.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Barnaul

Recent Stories

Promising Haider Ali set to realise his dream

11 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific strengthens contact information datab ..

14 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei to Quadruple ICT Training Program

19 minutes ago

PM directs establishment of food, drug testing lab ..

19 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE schools must provide a COVID-free ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 August 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.