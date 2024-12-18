Russia Detains Suspect In General's Bomb Blast Killing
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Russia has detained a suspect in the killing of the head of the army's chemical weapons division, investigators said Wednesday, a day after the general and his aide were killed in a brazen blast in Moscow claimed by Ukraine.
Igor Kirillov and his assistant were killed when an explosive device attached to a scooter went off Tuesday morning outside an apartment building in southeastern Moscow.
The Kremlin said the attack proved "the Kyiv regime does not shy away from using terrorist methods".
Kirillov, 54, was the most senior military figure assassinated in Russia since Kremlin sent troops in Ukraine nearly three years ago.
"An Uzbek citizen, born in 1995, was arrested on suspicion of having committed the attack", the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said in a statement.
The detained suspect said he had been "recruited by Ukrainian special forces", it added.
The handcuffed man was shown in video footage confessing to the attack, with several cuts on his face.
He said that he was promised "$100,000 and a European passport" for carrying out the attack.
Recent Stories
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia detains suspect in general's bomb blast killing5 minutes ago
-
Giannis stars as Bucks beat Thunder to win NBA Cup14 minutes ago
-
Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued44 minutes ago
-
South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog55 minutes ago
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports1 hour ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports1 hour ago
-
Terrorists' anti-CPEC designs to fail as security beefed up: Ahsan assures1 hour ago
-
World leading economists bet on China's economic resilience, strategic shifts2 hours ago
-
Syria faces uncertainty after Assad regime’s collapse amid humanitarian crises: UN officials2 hours ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu capital, 14 feared dead2 hours ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu quake, nine dead2 hours ago
-
Nearly 5.65 mln foreign tourists arrive in Philippines since January2 hours ago