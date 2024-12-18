Russia Detains Suspect In General's Killing: Investigators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Russia has detained a suspect in the killing of the head of the army's chemical weapons division, investigators said Wednesday, a day after the general and his aide were killed by a blast in Moscow.
"A national of Uzbekistan, born in 1995, was arrested on suspicion of having committed the attack that cost the life of the commander of Russian radiological, chemical and biological defence forces, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov", the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
The man said he had been "recruited by Ukrainian special forces", it added.
Kirillov and his assistant were killed on Tuesday as they walked out of a Moscow apartment building early in the morning, after an explosive device attached to a scooter went off.
The statement said that the suspect told interrogators that he had come to Moscow to carry out the attack and that a camera mounted on the dashboard of a rented car parked outside the building had filmed the attack and streamed it "live to the attack organisers, in the (Ukrainian) city of Dnipro".
The man was promised $100,000 to carry out the attack, as well as the possibility to settle "in a European country", the statement said.
Kirillov was the most senior military figure assassinated in Russia since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine nearly three years ago.
The blast went off in a residential area in southeast Moscow a day after President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian troop successes in Ukraine.
Kirillov, 54, was the head of the Russian army's chemical, biological and radiological weapons unit and was recently sanctioned by Britain over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
A source in Ukraine's SBU security service told AFP on Tuesday that it was behind the early morning explosion in what it called a "special operation", calling Kirillov a "war criminal".
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
More Stories From World
-
Russia detains suspect in general's killing: investigators2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes tents, shelter kits in Yemen3 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,201 food baskets in Chad3 minutes ago
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports12 minutes ago
-
Mayotte reels from cyclone devastation, France's Macron to arrive Thursday12 minutes ago
-
North Korean leader pays tribute to his late father12 minutes ago
-
Three women on list of FIFA-Accredited Saudi referees for 202512 minutes ago
-
EU Ambassador congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid to host 2034 World Cup12 minutes ago
-
India 'all-time great' Ashwin retires from international cricket22 minutes ago
-
Floor-length and horns: Namibia's Herero dress endures22 minutes ago
-
Somalia struggles to rid itself of plastic despite ban22 minutes ago
-
Vote or boycott? Rival campaigns hit Chad's streets ahead of polls23 minutes ago