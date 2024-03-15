Open Menu

Russia Detains Two For Alleged Pro-Ukraine Sabotage

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Moscow said Friday it had detained a man for allegedly trying to disrupt Russian air defence systems and a woman accused of preparing to attack railway infrastructure near Ukraine.

The FSB security service announced the arrests of the Russian citizens as voting began in presidential elections set to extend Vladimir Putin's long rule.

The FSB said it had detained a man in Moscow for carrying out tasks "aimed at countering Russian air defence systems.

"

It said it opened an investigation into high treason, a charge that can carry up to life in prison.

"He assembled and launched unmanned aerial vehicles to create decoys in close proximity to Russian Defence Ministry facilities," it added.

State media published footage showing masked men in military gear searching a small room, and arresting a man in his bed.

