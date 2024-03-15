Russia Detains Two For Alleged Pro-Ukraine Sabotage
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Moscow said Friday it had detained a man for allegedly trying to disrupt Russian air defence systems and a woman accused of preparing to attack railway infrastructure near Ukraine.
The FSB security service announced the arrests of the Russian citizens as voting began in presidential elections set to extend Vladimir Putin's long rule.
The FSB said it had detained a man in Moscow for carrying out tasks "aimed at countering Russian air defence systems.
"
It said it opened an investigation into high treason, a charge that can carry up to life in prison.
"He assembled and launched unmanned aerial vehicles to create decoys in close proximity to Russian Defence Ministry facilities," it added.
State media published footage showing masked men in military gear searching a small room, and arresting a man in his bed.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
More Stories From World
-
Surging nervous system disorders now top cause of illness: study2 minutes ago
-
Polls open in Russian vote to extend Putin's reign52 minutes ago
-
Al-Shabaab overnight siege of Mogadishu hotel ends52 minutes ago
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality2 hours ago
-
Al-Shabaab siege of Mogadishu hotel ends: police2 hours ago
-
China renews blue alert for sandstorms2 hours ago
-
Russia says foiled all border incursions since Tuesday2 hours ago
-
China-Europe freight train service connects Chinese border province, Netherlands2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher over value stock gains2 hours ago
-
China Focus: Chinese archaeologists move to restore quake-ravaged heritage site2 hours ago
-
NATO to establish innovation centers in Finland2 hours ago
-
Open Innovation Festival kicks off in Geneva2 hours ago