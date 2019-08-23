Russia Detected 27 Foreign Spy Jets Close to Airspace Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces have spotted 27 foreign jets as they were performing reconnaissance operations close to the country's airspace over the past week, the military's official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic, published by the outlet, Russian jets have been scrambled 20 times to intercept foreign planes.

The material showed that there had been no trespasses.