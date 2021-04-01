Russia Detected 78 Cases of UK Coronavirus Strain, 5 Cases of S. African Strain - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russia has detected 78 cases of the UK coronavirus variant and five cases of the strain originating in South Africa, Vasily Akimkin, the head of Russian watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said on Thursday.

"Preliminary results of SARS-CoV-2 monitoring: 9,207 samples, 78 samples of the UK strain, five samples of the South African strain, and zero cases of the Brazilian strain," Akimkinn revealed at a scientific conference.

The UK strain has been detected in 130 countries so far, the South African variant has been detected in 80 countries, and the Brazilian strain has been detected in 45 countries.