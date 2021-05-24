Russia Detects 14 Cases of Indian Coronavirus Variant - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia has detected 14 cases of Indian coronavirus variant, the deputy director for Research at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov, said on Monday.

"Officially, 14 cases of the Indian strain of coronavirus have been identified in Russia, possibly there are more already," Gorelov told reporters.