Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia Detects 7,728 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,728 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,889 yesterday), bringing the total count to 584,680, the national coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,728 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,335 (30.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country had confirmed 584,680 cases (+1.3 percent) so far.

Of all the new cases, 968 have been registered in Moscow, 549 in the Moscow Region and 294 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 1,057, 591 and 280, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 109 (161 yesterday) to 8,111.

As many as 5,119 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (10,186 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 339,711.

The lowest COVID-19 daily rates were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Area (0 percent) and Moscow (0.5 percent).

