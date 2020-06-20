UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Detects 7,889 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:54 PM

Russia Detects 7,889 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has registered 7,889 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,972 yesterday), bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russia has registered 7,889 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (7,972 yesterday), bringing the total count to 576,952, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 7,889 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,579 (32.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the country had confirmed 576,952 cases (+1.4 percent) so far.

Of all the new cases, 1,057 have been registered in Moscow, 591 in the Moscow Region and 280 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 1,136, 646 and 259, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 161 (181 yesterday) to 8,002.

As many as 10,186 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (10,443 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 334,592.

The lowest COVID-19 daily rates were recorded in Moscow (0.5 percent), North Ossetia (0.8 percent) and the Republic of Tatarstan (0.9 percent).

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Here's all what foodpanda does in case its rider g ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 takes away 82 more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to empower women through e-commerce ..

2 minutes ago

More than 35000 Kashmir's living as refugees for l ..

2 minutes ago

UNODC, UNFPA to jointly launch webinars on COVID m ..

2 minutes ago

Woman killed by brother-in-law over family quarrel ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.