Russia Detects First Case of UK Strain of Coronavirus - Consumer Watchdog Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Russia detected its first case of the UK strain of coronavirus in a Russian national returning from the country, chief of consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Tatyana Popova, said Sunday.

"One person had the new strain of coronavirus," Popova said in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1, commenting on the vetting of arrivals from the UK.