Russia Detects First Case of UK Strain of Coronavirus - Consumer Watchdog Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia detected its first case of the UK strain of coronavirus in a Russian national returning from the country, chief of consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said Sunday.

"One person had the new strain of coronavirus," Popova said in a televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The health chief went on to say that the strain was detected towards the end of last year during routine vetting of arrivals from abroad.

"By the end of last year we saw that we had a variant of the very UK strain that is causing so much concern today," Popova told the Rossiya 1 interviewer.

She explained that between the end of November and December 22, when Russia joined the growing list of countries to suspend travel to and from the UK, over 7,000 people arrived in Russia from the kingdom. Among them, 32 were found to be infected, 28 of whom did not show any symptoms and two were eventually hospitalized.