UrduPoint.com

Russia Determined To Continue Dialogue With US, But Concrete Results Needed - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia is determined to continue dialogue with the United States, Moscow has never had a lack of political will for dialogue, but concrete results are needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia has never had a shortage of political will to negotiate, to continue negotiations.

On the contrary, we have repeatedly encountered the unwillingness of our counterparties to conduct these negotiations. And I have no doubt that there will be no shortage of political will to continue negotiations further, but with one understanding: there can be no process for the sake of the process on these fundamental issues, there must be a specific result, a specific answer," Peskov told reporters.

