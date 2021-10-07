Russia Determined to Establish Truth in Incidents With Skripals, Navalny- Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia is determined to establish the truth in the incidents with former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Konstantin Vorontsov, acting deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly's First Committee.

"The position of Russia ... has not changed. We are determined to establish the truth in both incidents," Vorontsov said.