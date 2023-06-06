Russia Determined to Never Follow US-imposed Rules - Lavrov

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia is determined to never follow rules imposed by the United States, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The determination has accumulated (in Russia) never to be led by the rules that Washington imposes. For a long time, if not quickly, but steadily, it (the US) is losing its role, more and more countries are disappointed in them," Lavrov said during his visit to the Russian military base in Tajikistan.