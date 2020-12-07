UrduPoint.com
Russia Developed Automatic Analyzers To Curb Infectious Diseases Spreading - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:36 AM

Russia Developed Automatic Analyzers to Curb Infectious Diseases Spreading - Minister

Russia has developed automatic analyzers to prevent spreading of infectious diseases in public places and at borders, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia has developed automatic analyzers to prevent spreading of infectious diseases in public places and at borders, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday.

"We have developed automatic analyzers for places of mass gathering and borders. The devices for protecting our safety have already passed state registration," Murashko said at the Medicine and Quality scientific conference.

