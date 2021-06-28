Russia Developed Countermeasures Against US Sanctions Pressure- Defense Cooperation Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia has developed a system of countermeasures against sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, which is aimed at protecting Russian weapons in the global market and foreign customers, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military‘Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have developed a serious system of measures to counter the sanctions pressure by the US and its allies, which protects both Russian producers of military items and our foreign partners ... Therefore, I can say for sure that regardless of the US overt gross attempts to violate independent states' sovereign right to protect their security, our defense cooperation system remains highly effective," Shugayev said.