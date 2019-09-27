Russia Developed New Plan for Korean Crisis Settlement - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow has developed a new plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Moscow has developed a new plan to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

He recalled that earlier Moscow and Beijing proposed a road map for a Korean settlement, which has already been partially implemented: since 2018, North Korea has been observing a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches, while the United States and South Korea have refrained from conducting joint large-scale military maneuvers.

"Since the beginning of this year, we have been actively promoting a new initiative - an action plan for the comprehensive settlement of the problems of the Korean Peninsula, which lists all the steps that, in our opinion, the countries involved must take together and individually to achieve progress not only in the military, but also in the political, economic, humanitarian dimensions," Morgulov said commenting on the details of the new initiative.

"We agreed a draft plan with Chinese partners, acquainted representatives of the US, the Republic of Korea and the DPRK with it. We hope that after the approval of the document by all parties, it will be possible to establish a permanent multilateral cooperation mechanism and achieve real progress in resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," he said.