Russia Developed New Test Distinguishing Regular Coronavirus From Mutations - Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russia has developed a new test that can distinguish the "regular" coronavirus from a virus with new mutations, Anna Popova, the head of the national consumer health watchdog, said on Thursday.

"Our scientists from the central scientific medical institute of epidemiology have created a new test system that can differentiate between the virus that we are already accustomed to from a virus with new mutations," Popova said on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

Preparations are underway to register the new test, Russia's chief state sanitary doctor added.

"This is a regular system for PCR diagnostics. It will take around 40 minutes, no longer, not some four hours in a laboratory," Popova specified.

More Stories From World

