UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Developing 47 Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:42 PM

Russia Developing 47 Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

As many as 47 vaccines against COVID-19 are now being developed in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) As many as 47 vaccines against COVID-19 are now being developed in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"As many as 47 vaccines are now being developed in the country, on 14 platforms.

We hope very much that some of them will provide a tangible result," Golikova told the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Five medications against COVID-19 are going through clinical trials in the country and four more are going through the process of state registration, the deputy prime minister added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament

Recent Stories

PTI MPA Shaheen Raza succumbs to Coronavirus in La ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues Eid emergency plan

4 minutes ago

PM grieved over death of MPA Shaheen Raza

4 minutes ago

Spaniards aged six and above ordered to wear masks ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19: UAE develops equipment for faster mass s ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns US $427 million from travel servi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.