Russia Developing 47 Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) As many as 47 vaccines against COVID-19 are now being developed in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"As many as 47 vaccines are now being developed in the country, on 14 platforms.

We hope very much that some of them will provide a tangible result," Golikova told the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Five medications against COVID-19 are going through clinical trials in the country and four more are going through the process of state registration, the deputy prime minister added.