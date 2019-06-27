Russia Developing Armored Vehicles Capable of Swimming at 37 Mph - Rostec

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is developing new armored vehicles that, at about 37 miles per hour, can move in the water six times faster than current models, Industrial Director of the Rostec's Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov told Sputnik on Thursday

"The companies of the Vysokotochnye Kompleksy holding have begun work on the vehicle that will be able to reach the speed of 60 kilometers per hour [about 37 miles per hour] in the water," Abramov said at the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019.

BMP-ZF vehicle can move at a maximum speed of 6 miles per hour in the water.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

