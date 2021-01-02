Russia Developing Drones to Tackle Consequences of Chemical Attacks - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) The Russian army will be provided a fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance and response to the use of chemical weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry's Department of Information and Mass Communications said on Saturday.

"In the interest of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian armed forces, a multifunctional robotized system of radiological, chemical and biological protection is under development," the department said in a press release.

The system will consist of land-based robotized platforms and drones, according to the press release.

"The system will be designed to carry out the entire scope of radiological, chemical and biological reconnaissance in an area and to carry out cleanup after the use of weapons of mass destruction by the enemy during war time," the department said.

The army will be able to use the new equipment in peace time as well, such as for damage control after accidents at industrial facilities.