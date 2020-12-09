UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Developing Entire Pool Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Work To Continue - Public Health Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia Developing Entire Pool of COVID-19 Vaccines, Work to Continue - Public Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday that an entire pool of COVID-19 vaccines is being developed in Russia, adding that this work will continue.

"Today, more than one vaccine is being developed in Russia, our scientists are developing an entire pool of vaccines [against coronavirus]. And this work will continue," Popova told reporters.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring the Russian vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia August

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

18 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

23 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.