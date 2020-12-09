Russia Developing Entire Pool of COVID-19 Vaccines, Work to Continue - Public Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday that an entire pool of COVID-19 vaccines is being developed in Russia, adding that this work will continue.

"Today, more than one vaccine is being developed in Russia, our scientists are developing an entire pool of vaccines [against coronavirus]. And this work will continue," Popova told reporters.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Dozens of countries have already expressed interest in procuring the Russian vaccine.