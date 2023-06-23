Russia Developing Good, Constructive Relations With African Countries - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia is developing good and constructive relations with African countries, they are not directed against third parties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia was playing a role "unfavorable for the international community," accusing Moscow of destabilizing Africa.

"Russia is developing good relations, constructive relations based on mutual respect, on mutual consideration, concern for each other's problems with all African countries. These relations are in no way directed and cannot be directed against third countries," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow would not want the development of its relations with African states to become a cause for concern of third countries, the official added.