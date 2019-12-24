UrduPoint.com
Russia Developing Hypersonic Arms Before Rest Of World Shows Unique Time In History- Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that by developing hypersonic weapons before the rest of the world, Russia had entered a "unique" period in modern history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that by developing hypersonic weapons before the rest of the world, Russia had entered a "unique" period in modern history.

"Today, we have a unique development in our modern history: they [other countries] are behind us.

Not a single [other] country has any hypersonic weapons today, and all the more so for the continental-range hypersonic weapons," Putin said at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.

He noted that the Russian forces already had the Kinzhal hypersonic systems, the Peresvet systems, the first regiment was equipped with the Avangard hypersonic intercontinental missile system, and plans were underway to work on the Sarmat and the Zircon missiles, as well as a nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik.

